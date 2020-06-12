Community gathers to mourn Hazard teens killed in crash

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

On Wednesday morning, a single vehicle crash on Hwy. 15 in Hazard left teenage boys Gavin Fields and Hunter Gross dead. John Mack Slover was severely injured and taken to the hospital.

On Thursday night, hundreds of family and friends gathered at Hazard High School, for a candlelight vigil.

Hazard High School Principal Happy Mobelini said kids from the high school reached out to him asking if they could put together the vigil.

“This right here will be the first step in the grieving, but also the first step in the healing process because you know it’s such a tragic thing when young people pass away and especially in a small well anywhere but mainly in a community because we are such a close knit community," said Mobelini.

Tim Reynolds, pastor at First Baptist Church in Hazard spoke at the service.

“This is especially difficult when we’ve got two young men early in their lives that lost their lives,” said Reynolds.

He told the crowd it is okay to grieve.

"So if you feel like crying, cry. It’s okay. You’re not weak. That’s just what God has designed us to do. To mourn during times of intense loss,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds also encouraged the kids to rejoice in their friendship with the boys and focus on the joy they brought to the community.

“We need to enjoy life we need to have a fulfilling life," said Reynolds.

The service lasted about 30 minutes.

They also prayed for survivor John Mack. He is still in the hospital, but he is expected to live.

