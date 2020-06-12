Advertisement

Comfortable temperatures, sunshine continue this weekend

(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More sunshine and nice temperatures continue as we head into the weekend! Tonight we will see those clear skies continue with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The Weekend

The gorgeous conditions we’ve seen the past few days continue as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s both days with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. We will see those mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.

Now Sunday we could see a stray shower or two, but I think the majority of us will stay on the dry side. Keep the WYMT Weather App with you though if you are going to be outside so you don’t get caught in a stray shower or storm!

Extended Forecast

Honestly the new workweek doesn’t look bad at all. Highs remain the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We look to remain on the comfortable side when it comes to temperatures.

Models are a little bit all over the place with rain chances. Some has us completely dry while others show a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. I think we could see some stray showers Monday, but the rest of the week is up in the air right now.

Of course we will continue to keep you updated! The good news is there is not a day next week that looks super soggy.

