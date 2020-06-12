Advertisement

’Breonna’s Law’ unanimously passed by Louisville Metro Council

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - The Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed a measure called Breonna’s Law Thursday evening, a measure that bans the use of no-knock warrants.

It was named after Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in her apartment by LMPD officers serving a no-knock warrant during what police described as a drug investigation in March.

Ben Crump, an attorney representing Taylor’s family in a lawsuit against the three officers involved in her death, said Thursday before the vote that Breonna’s Law is a step forward for the city in regard to changes that are needed.

“This is the first step to getting justice for Breonna Taylor,” Crump said.

Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, addressing metro council Thursday before the vote, asking them to vote yes.

“All Breonna wanted to do was save lives,” Palmer said. “So it’s important this law passes because with that she will continue to get to do that after her death.”

Councilwomen Jessica Green and Barbara Sexton-Smith created the ordinance, with the help of other council members. The ordinance was initially written to limit no-knock warrants. Over the last several days, Green said other council members started to voice their opinions to completely ban them.

“We had more on Monday to begin to say it publicly,” Green said.

Green said they started having conversations with council members and got the final sponsor to sign on Thursday around noon.

“I’m still kind of pinching myself where we ended up,” Green said. “Because as I said, anybody who has been around Metro government, we don’t agree unanimously on anything, anything, even innocuous things. So for us to end up here, it’s nothing but the will of the people and the power of God.”

With 26 yes votes, council voted to ban no-knock warrants. The ordinance also requires officers wait a minimum of 15 seconds after knocking and announcing their presence when serving a warrant.

Officers must wear body cameras during the execution of a warrant, turning them on five minutes before and off at least five minutes after the completion of serving the warrant. All of the data from the body camera footage must be saved for five years following the execution of the warrant.

There will be penalties for failing to follow these new guidelines, including oral reprimands, written reprimands, suspension without pay, and/or discharge under the appropriate union contract, civil service commission rules, or department work rules.

“We respect the Council decision. We are committed to changes which address safety and build police-community relations,” Jessie Halladay, a spokesperson from the Louisville Metro Police Department, said after the vote.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has revealed he plans to sign the measure as soon as possible.

“I plan to sign Breonna’s Law as soon as it hits my desk,” Fischer wrote on his Twitter page. “I suspended use of these warrants indefinitely last month, and wholeheartedly agree with Council that the risk to residents and officers with this kind of search outweigh any benefit. This is one of many critical steps on police reform that we’ve taken to create a more peaceful, just, compassionate and equitable community."

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

One dead, another injured after shooting in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday.

Eastern Kentucky News

Man arrested for using racial slurs at black lives mater event in Morehead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A man is in jail following an incident at the black lives matter event in Morehead last weekend.

Eastern Kentucky News

Local marina workers stress safety as boaters and lake-goers return

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor James
At Carr Creek Lake, safety has an added meaning to it. COVID-based safety is integrated into general boat safety as summer approaches.

Eastern Kentucky News

“Listen to what we’re saying”: Black Lives Matter protest held in Whitesburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday night in Whitesburg, the community gathered for a peaceful protest to show their support for black lives matter.

Whitesburg hosts protest, vigil for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 2 hours ago
Many gathered in downtown Whitesburg to support the black lives matter movement and remember Breonna Taylor.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announces 331 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Friday on COVID-19 numbers. He did not host a live update.

Eastern Kentucky News

Junior’s Hibachi raises money for woman with brain cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Junior's Hibachi raises money for Sherri Mullins's brain cancer treatment.

National

Trump says chokeholds by police should generally ‘be ended’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jill Colvin
President Donald Trump says he’d like to see an end to the police use of chokeholds, except in certain circumstances.

State

Kentucky school shooter ordered to serve two life sentences

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A Kentucky teen who pleaded guilty to killing two schoolmates in 2018 has been ordered to serve two life sentences.

State

UK Health Colleges hold event to unite against racial injustice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Faculty, staff and students from UK Health Colleges gathered in solidarity Friday against racial injustice, especially in health care.

Eastern Kentucky News

Officials in Harlan County concerned about community spread of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Judge Executive Dan Mosley and officials with the Harlan County Health Department say they are concerned that as more things open back up, people may let their guard down.