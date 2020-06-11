Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. reports four COVID-19 outbreaks at churches

(WHSV)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- There have been at least four church-related outbreaks of COVID-19 across West Virginia since churches resumed in-person services on May 10. You can read the guidelines here.

Gov. Jim Justice released the information during his daily news briefing Wednesday.

He said the number of cases ranged between five and eight per congregation.

“In total, we’ve seen at least 24 positive cases among church members,” Justice said. “We all know that a lot of the attendance at our churches are our elderly and, being the most vulnerable of all, we surely don't want to get in a situation where we are passing COVID-19 to our elderly.”

Justice said the outbreaks happened at locations where there wasn't adequate planning or social distancing.

“All I am doing now is encouraging you, in our church settings, to follow the guidelines as far as every other pew, as far as social distancing, as far as wearing masks,” Justice said. “We love our church activities, we absolutely treasure them the most of all. But I’m just cautioning you to take heed and be a little more careful.”

Latest News

State

Watch: Gov. Beshear holds news conference with Thursday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Regional

$500,000 of federal funding awarded for projects in Southwest Virginia

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Appalachian Regional Commission announced two grants on Thursday, totaling $500,000.

Forecast

Comfortable temperatures continue, plenty of sunshine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
The sunshine has returned and it’ll stick around heading into the next several days!

National

‘Jungle’ Jack Hanna to retire from Columbus Zoo after 42 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Wednesday that “Jungle” Jack Hanna will retire after working 42 years at the central Ohio attraction. He will keep his current title of director emeritus.

Eastern Kentucky News

Human skull found in Johnson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Grant County Sheriff's Office K9 team conducted a search of the area.

Latest News

National

Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

Updated: 2 hours ago
The band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, made the announcement Thursday on their social media.

Eastern Kentucky News

Have you received your absentee ballot? Deadline to request one is approaching

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 15th.

State

Ky. lawmakers working on plans to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Across the nation, we’ve seen Confederate statues and monuments come down. That has led to renewed scrutiny on the statute of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, that sits in Kentucky’s Capitol Rotunda.

Crime

Knoxville man arrested following armed Dollar General robbery

Updated: 5 hours ago
Knoxville police said a man was arrested after an armed robbery at a Dollar General Wednesday night.

National

Final tests of some COVID-19 vaccines to start next month

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus, its manufacturer announced Thursday — a long-awaited step in the global vaccine race.

Regional

Three arrested after narcotics search warrant executed in Claiborne County

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed June 8 in Tazewell.