HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man arrested for murder in Williamsburg was found guilty Thursday.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling, Jeffery Cole was convicted in the stabbing death of Curtis Lawson back in early 2018.

He is expected to be sentenced to 25 years in prison.

COLE CONVICTED OF MURDER; 25 YEAR SENTENCE Jeffrey Cole was convicted of Murder and Assault, 2nd Degree in the Whitley... Posted by Ronnie Bowling, Commonwealth's Attorney on Thursday, June 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.