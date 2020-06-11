‘We need to be adequately funded’: Johnson County volunteer fire departments unable to rely on fundraising

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual Kentucky Apple Festival will not fill the streets of Paintsville this year due to concerns of COVID-19 exposure. And while that leaves many people anxious for the 2021 event, some of the local entities that use the festival for fundraising are now at a standstill.

“It’s a major source of revenue for us. You know, we have a level amount from the state each year and we have some county money. But to do those advancements and improvements and the new things we need to help keep insurance ratings down and be prepared to respond in all different types of emergencies, the extra money we get during Apple Days is a big boost to us," said W.R. Castle Fire Chief Brian Jeffiers.

Jeffiers said his department usually raises thousands of dollars, making up around 10 percent of its budget. He said three other departments also run booths at the festival and the money is crucial in keeping many of them operating smoothly.

At least one of those departments, Oil Springs, uses money from the festival to purchase a lot of the equipment it uses.

“When you call 9-1-1, you expect someone to be there. And nine times out of 10, it’s going to be a volunteer coming to help you," said Asst. Fire Chief Matthew Bowling.

But, he said, the ability to serve the public is contingent upon the proper equipment. And without the money from the festival this year, he worries the department will have a hard time replacing its air packs- equipment that provides breathable air to the firefighters.

“It means that we will not - if our air packs aren’t up to date - we will not be able to go inside a structure fire to fight the fire or possibly pull someone out," Bowling said.

According to Oil Springs Fire Chief Aaron Cantrell, the funding issue goes deeper than the festival.

“No volunteer fire department in this county should ever have to worry about funding coming from a festival," said Cantrell. "We need to be adequately funded to where we don’t have to go around with a boot stuck out or hand out asking for charity donations.”

He said a change should be implemented to help keep the departments running and the communities safe, suggesting that the county consider creating a less than one percent fire protection tax on all properties in the county. He said it would be a small charge and the funds could improve the departments’ rankings, ultimately saving people money on insurance.

“There’s plenty of oversight to be able to run a taxing district and be able to get what we need,” he said.

In the meantime, the departments are hoping to find ways to bring in enough money to offset the loss of the canceled event. Officials say the departments are always accepting donations and volunteers.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.