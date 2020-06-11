Watch: Gov. Beshear holds news conference with Thursday’s COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Thursday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

Gov. Beshear gives update Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Thursday's COVID-19 pandemic update. Posted by WYMT on Thursday, June 11, 2020

The governor announced 69 new cases and 9 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 11,945 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 493.

3,379 people have recovered from the virus.

308,786 Kentuckians have received tests.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

