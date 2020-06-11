Two Louisville men arrested on drug charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men were arrested Tuesday on drug charges.

The arrests happened in a motel room in London.

Deputies investigated and determined that the two men were selling meth from the motel room.

When officers arrived they found 34-year-old Michael Osborne and 21-year-old Alexander Finley of Louisville.

Deputies said Osborne and Finley were found with meth, heroin, needles, an AR-15 rifle, a pistol, NARCAN Spray and a large amount of cash.

Osborne and Finley were arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance. They are currently being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

