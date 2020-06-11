New COVID-19 cases reported in the coverage area

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Update 6/11 at 6:55 p.m.

A fifth new case of COVID-19 was announced on Thursday in the WYMT coverage area.

The Johnson County Health Department confirmed Johnson County’s sixth case.

The patient is a 6-year-old asymptomatic boy who is isolating at home with his family.

Update 6/11 at 6:10 p.m.

A fourth new case of COVID-19 was announced on Thursday in the WYMT coverage area.

The Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed Perry County’s 23rd case.

The patient is an 81-year-old man from Perry County.

Original Story 6/11 at 4:54 p.m.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in the WYMT coverage area.

The Bell County Health Department confirmed its fifth coronavirus case. The patient lives in Bell County and the health department stated that they believe the risk to the public was low.

Harlan Counties Judge Executive Dan Mosley confirmed the eighth coronavirus case for Harlan County. The patient is a 57-year-old man who is now in quarantine.

The Whitley County Health Department also confirmed its 14th coronavirus case. They said the case was lab-confirmed.

