’That’s where life starts’: Pikeville Medical Center encourages focus on women’s health

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center is focused on highlighting women’s health as the pandemic contributes to a decrease in patients. According to healthcare officials, many people have been uncomfortable with keeping their routine appointments with COVID-19 concerns.

“With everything right now, people are afraid to approach healthcare,” said OBGYN Tiffany Thompson. “We are safe and ready here at Pikeville Medical Center.”

Thompson says the hospital is not only prepared to take on patients but its seven certified OBGYNs are also capable of the capability of doing everything on-site. Which she says is great for expecting mothers.

“Women’s health: that’s where life starts,” said Thompson.

Thompson said women’s healthcare is a wide net, but the hospital takes care of it all. She has seen an increase in pregnancies as the pandemic continues, and she said using PMC as an expectant mother is one way to keep things simple and under one roof. She said PMC is the only hospital in a two-hour radius with NICU services, which means mother and child are able to stay together in the event of an emergency. But she said women’s health is not only about pregnancy.

“We offer routine prenatal care, but at the same time we really need to focus on preventative measures,” said Thompson. “The key in any type of healthcare is to find health, not disease.”

The facility offers gynecological services, breast exams, pap smears, and other screening services on-site. They are also capable of doing imaging and screenings for surgical procedures, including minimally invasive surgeries like laparoscopic hysterectomies.

“It may be easier for their lifestyle. If you’re healing quicker, you’re able to get back to your life in a fast manner,” Thompson said.

She said staying on top of preventative healthcare is important because visits can pick up ongoing health concerns that may be unrelated to the visit itself, such as uncovering an underlying blood pressure issue.

“I hope that women return to their gynecological visits so that we are able to focus on any issues that come up,” said Thompson.

