Somerset Mayor by day, baseball agent by night

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - With the MLB draft Wednesday, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has been busy.

“I’m certainly very busy as mayor. It is a full-time job and then a little," said Keck.

On top of that, Keck has been busy representing two clients preparing for the draft.

“A lot of communication. Hoping to hear from scouts and those types of things," said Keck. "Talking to family, talking to teams.￼”

Keck is a baseball agent for his own business, Keck Sports Management.

“When I was at Western Kentucky my college roommate￼ Jordan Newton was a sixth-rounder for the Detroit Tigers. I got to see the process he was an All-American catcher,” said Keck.

That is where Keck fell in love with his passion.

“I was just really intrigued," said Keck. "Becoming an agent checked a lot of boxes for me. Sports competition in negotiation.￼”

Alan Keck’s first big leaguer came in 2014 with Daniel Robertson.

“We have had clients in each draft cents. A lot of regional kids, but we’ve also had some from Southern California and Georgia and throughout the country.,” said Keck.

Sure it is a business, but it is so much more for Keck.

“I love baseball, I love sports, and I love seeing young people chase their dreams,” said Keck.

Keck represented EKU’s AARON OCHSENBEIN who was a Redshirt Junior in 2019. Keck couldn’t talk about his two clients as they are minors.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.