Search continues for Madison Central football senior missing on Herrington Lake

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search continues for a Madison County teenager who went underwater while swimming in Herrington Lake on Wednesday.

Emergency management officials say they have stopped the search Thursday night and will continue searching again Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. They say on Friday they will have extra help.

That young man is 17-year-old Emanuel Prewitt who was swimming across the channel of Herrington Lake near Gwinn Island when he went underwater and did not resurface.

Emergency management officials say because of that, this is now a recovery operation.

The scene in Richmond. Emanuel Prewitt’s teammates and friends standing hand in hand on the field. https://t.co/TFkDS2VUEa — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 12, 2020

The emergency management officials say the most important thing in the search is having people with experience on Herrington Lake. They say the challenge is the depth of the water and it takes a long time to get through the debris. On Friday a team of Mennonites from Tennessee with sophisticated equipment is going to help with the search.

Search for Madison County teen is a recovery operation, according to Boyle Co. Emergency Mgt. Director. More at 12 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/C7tcDy5xn8 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) June 11, 2020

They searched for the young man for several hours Wednesday and stopped when it got dark. They resumed about 9 Thursday morning.

The 17-year-old was going to start his senior year this year at madison Central High school where he was a football player. He went under the water while he and others were swimming in a section of the lake that’s well over 100 feet deep.

“It was just a group of friends. All of them from Madison County, the Richmond area," said Mike Wilder, Boyle Co. Emergency Management. "They have evidently been here before. It was a hot day and they decided they were going to go swimming.”

A number of Prewitt’s friends and teammates have been out at the lake Thursday morning and several told our crew at the scene he was extremely athletic and a great friend.

Wilder says what makes the search difficult is that underwater currents have a tendency to move things around from where they first went under.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.