Advertisement

Search continues for Madison Central football senior missing on Herrington Lake

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search continues for a Madison County teenager who went underwater while swimming in Herrington Lake on Wednesday.

Emergency management officials say they have stopped the search Thursday night and will continue searching again Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. They say on Friday they will have extra help.

That young man is 17-year-old Emanuel Prewitt who was swimming across the channel of Herrington Lake near Gwinn Island when he went underwater and did not resurface.

Emergency management officials say because of that, this is now a recovery operation.

The emergency management officials say the most important thing in the search is having people with experience on Herrington Lake. They say the challenge is the depth of the water and it takes a long time to get through the debris. On Friday a team of Mennonites from Tennessee with sophisticated equipment is going to help with the search.

They searched for the young man for several hours Wednesday and stopped when it got dark. They resumed about 9 Thursday morning.

The 17-year-old was going to start his senior year this year at madison Central High school where he was a football player. He went under the water while he and others were swimming in a section of the lake that’s well over 100 feet deep.

“It was just a group of friends. All of them from Madison County, the Richmond area," said Mike Wilder, Boyle Co. Emergency Management. "They have evidently been here before. It was a hot day and they decided they were going to go swimming.”

A number of Prewitt’s friends and teammates have been out at the lake Thursday morning and several told our crew at the scene he was extremely athletic and a great friend.

Wilder says what makes the search difficult is that underwater currents have a tendency to move things around from where they first went under.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Southwest Virginia clinic to receive $1 million for black lung program

Updated: 3 hours ago
Stone Mountain Health Services announced that it was awarded $1,072,356 for its Black Lung Clinic Program.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Delightful conditions, lots of sunshine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We made it through another week and hopefully you can coast into a beautiful weekend.

Eastern Kentucky News

Community gathers to mourn Hazard teens killed in crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
Hazard High School Principal Happy Mobelini said kids from the high school reached out to him asking if they could put together a candlelight vigil.

Eastern Kentucky News

Wife and mother of missing Perry County man hopeful as search continues

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
I always told myself growing up I am never getting married, I am never going to have kids. That changed when I met him.

Regional

Tennessee trailer manufacturer to pay overtime violations

Updated: 8 hours ago
A New Tazewell trailer manufacturer will pay $134,799 in back wages to 408 employees to resolve overtime violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Latest News

State

People gathered at candlelight vigil in London

Updated: 9 hours ago
People gathered at the Laurel County Courthouse Thursday night for a peaceful, candlelight vigil to express their community's unity during this time.

State

Gov. Andy Beshear seeks vote to oust Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

Updated: 9 hours ago
Kentucky’s governor has asked a state commission to vote to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol’s Rotunda, a day after another statue of the Confederate president was toppled by protesters in Virginia.

Regional

Tennessee lawmakers look to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Tennessee Senate has advanced legislation that would provide nursing homes, grocery stores and other businesses sweeping protections from coronavirus lawsuits.

Regional

Deputies from Logan County, W. Va. teach community about policing

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department are working to make sure people understand their role in the community.

Eastern Kentucky News

Eagle’s Landing Campground closed for summer season

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Due to COVID-19, the inmate program which normally helps manage the grounds is temporarily postponed.

Eastern Kentucky News

Whitley County man found guilty of 2018 murder

Updated: 12 hours ago
A man arrested for murder in Williamsburg was found guilty Thursday.