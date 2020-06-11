Advertisement

Pikeville’s Isaac McNamee sees his stock rise on the recruiting trail

McNamee threw for 2,464 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2019, helping Pikeville to the Class 1A state title.
By Willie Hope
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville quarterback Isaac McNamee had a stellar sophomore season, helping Pikeville to a Class 1A state title. McNamee threw for 2,464 yards and 32 touchdowns. That led to receiving two scholarship offers this offseason.

“It’s just a dream of mine to play college football. So it really is something special for me and my family,” McNamee said. “It’s really exciting especially at this age because it really just shows like a testament to how hard I’ve worked all these years.”

In addition to an offer from Marshall, McNamee received an offer from his father’s alma mater, EKU.

“It’s really awesome. When I went down there, they showed me around and I saw a couple plaques of my dad on the wall and stuff," McNamee said about his father and head coach, Chris McNamee. "It’s really cool to see the tradition that goes on down there and how he helped play into it a lot.”

Now McNamee is garnering interest from some big-name schools, including Cincinnati and two ACC programs in Boston College and Virginia Tech, a program McNamee’s been a fan of for a while now.

“It’s really special for me because me and my brother have always been Virginia Tech fans as long as I can remember," McNamee continued. "But especially Virginia Tech and Cincinnati and Boston College and all them showing interest in me is really special. Programs like that mean a lot to me.”

Now McNamee looks to improve in his junior season.

“My big goal for next year is definitely to run the ball more. I didn’t have to this year obviously with all the playmakers we had and stuff and I wasn’t really the fastest this year, but this offseason I really focused on getting faster and being more agile and being able to run the ball more,” McNamee said. “I’ve still been throwing a lot, but I’m just adding running into my game, which will help a lot more I think.”

McNamee was named one of QB Hit List’s top 40 pro-style quarterbacks for the class of 2022.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Max Duffy named first-team preseason All-American by Walter Camp

Updated: 2 hours ago
Max Duffy earns preseason All-American honors from Walter Camp.

Mid-South Football

Updated: 6 hours ago
Mid-South Conference football 2019 photos

Sports

Mid-South Conference reveals revised 2020 football schedule

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope and NAIA Release
Mid-South Conference releases 2020 schedule

Sports

J.R. VanHoose honors late great uncle with WWII memorabilia

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Not only is history one of his passions, but he also teaches it, most recently teaching AP US History.

Latest News

Sports

Somerset Mayor by day, baseball agent by night

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Keck is a baseball agent for his own business, Keck Sports Management.

Sports

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
NASCAR bans Confederate flag

Sports

SEC to conduct football media days virtually

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
SEC Football Media Days moved to virtual

Eastern Kentucky News

Feds seize guns from Ohio home linked to UK football standout Lynn Bowden

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Authorities seized a number of loaded rifles and handguns during a search of the home.

Sports

NCAA finalizing plan for extended college football preseason

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT
The NCAA’s football oversight committee expects to finalize a plan on Thursday to allow teams to conduct up to 12 unpadded, slow-speed practices, also know as walk-throughs, during the 14 days before the typical preseason begins in August.

Sports

“Everything is different” Kentucky’s Josh Paschal talks about the teams return to workouts

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
The team returned to practiced facilities in a limit capacity on Monday following social distancing guidelines and other precautions