Pikeville’s Isaac McNamee sees his stock rise on the recruiting trail

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville quarterback Isaac McNamee had a stellar sophomore season, helping Pikeville to a Class 1A state title. McNamee threw for 2,464 yards and 32 touchdowns. That led to receiving two scholarship offers this offseason.

“It’s just a dream of mine to play college football. So it really is something special for me and my family,” McNamee said. “It’s really exciting especially at this age because it really just shows like a testament to how hard I’ve worked all these years.”

In addition to an offer from Marshall, McNamee received an offer from his father’s alma mater, EKU.

“It’s really awesome. When I went down there, they showed me around and I saw a couple plaques of my dad on the wall and stuff," McNamee said about his father and head coach, Chris McNamee. "It’s really cool to see the tradition that goes on down there and how he helped play into it a lot.”

Now McNamee is garnering interest from some big-name schools, including Cincinnati and two ACC programs in Boston College and Virginia Tech, a program McNamee’s been a fan of for a while now.

“It’s really special for me because me and my brother have always been Virginia Tech fans as long as I can remember," McNamee continued. "But especially Virginia Tech and Cincinnati and Boston College and all them showing interest in me is really special. Programs like that mean a lot to me.”

Now McNamee looks to improve in his junior season.

“My big goal for next year is definitely to run the ball more. I didn’t have to this year obviously with all the playmakers we had and stuff and I wasn’t really the fastest this year, but this offseason I really focused on getting faster and being more agile and being able to run the ball more,” McNamee said. “I’ve still been throwing a lot, but I’m just adding running into my game, which will help a lot more I think.”

McNamee was named one of QB Hit List’s top 40 pro-style quarterbacks for the class of 2022.

