Pikeville Fire Department adds new training tool

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -

Training is essential for first responders. That is why the Pikeville Fire Department continues to grow its training facility to help firefighters and emergency responders prepare for anything.

“I know people may think that firefighting is just ‘put wet stuff on red stuff.’ And that’s not the case," said PFD Batallion Chief, Mitch Case.

The newest addition to the facility is a burn unit. The unit, a three-container metal structure, allows the department to set a controlled fire for its crew to get hands-on experience battling an enclosed blaze. According to Case, that experience is especially valuable for firefighters because the number of structural fires in the area has decreased over the years. Though the decline is good news, it also makes it more difficult for newer firefighters to know what to expect when they get the call.

“It doesn’t happen that much anymore," said Case. "We can do it here on our property, in that controlled, safe environment, for them to be able to feel some of these things.”

The burn unit was paid for with grant funding from the Kentucky Fire Commission and will serve more than just the 30-person Pikeville Fire Department. Case said he hopes to see it being used by the other 21 departments in the county as well.

According to Case, if taken care of, the units will last for years to come and can be expanded upon if the department chooses to do so. The department is currently training on how to properly use the structure because Case says it is about the learning experience, not just about putting out a fire.

“It’s science, physics, math," he said.

While crews battle the flames, the structure will be monitored by other people in the department to make sure the situation is safe for everyone involved. The burn unit is equipped to vent out smoke and heat, and its two-story design will provide opportunities for improving escape techniques. Monitors will use the data they collect to help the department learn and improve.

“It’s gonna make a world of difference whenever it comes to getting on scene, finding and putting that fire out, saving lives," Case said.

Case said he is excited to get the burn unit going and hopes to see it contribute to the department’s goal.

“Firefighters are here to save lives,” he said.

