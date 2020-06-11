Perry County pool closed for the summer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer is just around the corner, but this year it will look very different as many pools will not be open.

For 40 years, the pool at Perry County Park has been a main attraction, but this year the gates to the pool will remain closed.

Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander said a lot of grandparents bring their grandchildren to the pool and there is always a large crowd.

He thinks it is too big of a risk this year to open and does not think they could safely follow the guidelines from the governor.

“When you’re running a public facility such as that pool if I choose to go to the grocery then that choice is on me but if I open the pool then it’s my responsibility and those parents that’s bringing their families are assuming that it’s safe," said Alexander.

Alexander says the pool will reopen when no one will be put in harms way.

