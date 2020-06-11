Advertisement

No team workouts, no problem

By Tommy Pool
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - High school teams can begin workouts Monday, marking the first time since Mid-March. Personal trainers were able to return June first in a limited capacity.

“We are bleach moping two or three times a day. After we are done all the kids are taking a Clorox Wipe and cleaning anything they touched," said trainer Corey Hayes.

It’s common for many athletes to seek additional training but with the coronavirus pandemic, this training is even more vital.

“You can’t take days off take weeks off or you gonna get passed up," Martin County junior and basketball standout Brady Dingess.

Corey Hayes trains more than 60 athletes with Hayes Training Systems. While sitting idle for more than two months hurt his business, it hurt the athletes more.

“These kids need to get back to work. They need to get off Fortnite and Doritos￼,” said Hayes.

“Season got cut short so it’s taking away a lot of looks from a lot of the senior class,” said Johnson Central’s Chayce Meade.

Meade graduated in the class of 2020. His goal, walk on to UK’s baseball team. That challenge even harder now.

“They added 10 roster spots this year to all college teams￼ so there are 42 on the roster but seniors will be coming back because they get an extra year of eligibility because the college baseball season got canceled,” said Meade.

That motivation leads to harder work in the gym, showing results when it matters.

“Last year to this year my strength level has gone up a lot and it really helps me in my athletic ability has gotten a lot better," said Prestonsburg Sophomore Wrestler, Barrett Hyden

For Hyden, the benefits are greater than just the ones on the mat, correcting symptoms of Cerebral Palsy

"I was having trouble walking I could barely run but he’s really helped me. I can run as much as I want now I do a lot more things I couldn’t when I was younger.￼

Hayes who owns a bigger gym in Prestonsburg said due to the capacity guidelines he needs to stay closed to the general public so he can focus on his classes. He used the stimulus money and unemployment money to outfit his garage to continue to comply and help with student-athletes.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

A Mountain Basketball strong hold sees outdoor courts re-energized

Updated: 14 hours ago
Outdoor basketball courts at a Clay County park are repaired, restoring pride and tradition to a county that loves its basketball.

Sports

Louisa native Chandler Shepherd waiting, working for MLB return

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Chandler Shepherd waiting in the wings for the MLB to come back.

Sports

Max Duffy named first-team preseason All-American by Walter Camp

Updated: 18 hours ago
Max Duffy earns preseason All-American honors from Walter Camp.

Mid-South Football

Updated: 22 hours ago
Mid-South Conference football 2019 photos

Latest News

Sports

Mid-South Conference reveals revised 2020 football schedule

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope and NAIA Release
Mid-South Conference releases 2020 schedule

Sports

J.R. VanHoose honors late great uncle with WWII memorabilia

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
Not only is history one of his passions, but he also teaches it, most recently teaching AP US History.

Sports

Pikeville’s Isaac McNamee sees his stock rise on the recruiting trail

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Pikeville's Isaac McNamee is picking up steam on the recruiting trail heading into his junior year.

Sports

Somerset Mayor by day, baseball agent by night

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
Keck is a baseball agent for his own business, Keck Sports Management.

Sports

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
NASCAR bans Confederate flag

Sports

SEC to conduct football media days virtually

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
SEC Football Media Days moved to virtual