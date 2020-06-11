No team workouts, no problem

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - High school teams can begin workouts Monday, marking the first time since Mid-March. Personal trainers were able to return June first in a limited capacity.

“We are bleach moping two or three times a day. After we are done all the kids are taking a Clorox Wipe and cleaning anything they touched," said trainer Corey Hayes.

It’s common for many athletes to seek additional training but with the coronavirus pandemic, this training is even more vital.

“You can’t take days off take weeks off or you gonna get passed up," Martin County junior and basketball standout Brady Dingess.

Corey Hayes trains more than 60 athletes with Hayes Training Systems. While sitting idle for more than two months hurt his business, it hurt the athletes more.

“These kids need to get back to work. They need to get off Fortnite and Doritos￼,” said Hayes.

“Season got cut short so it’s taking away a lot of looks from a lot of the senior class,” said Johnson Central’s Chayce Meade.

Meade graduated in the class of 2020. His goal, walk on to UK’s baseball team. That challenge even harder now.

“They added 10 roster spots this year to all college teams￼ so there are 42 on the roster but seniors will be coming back because they get an extra year of eligibility because the college baseball season got canceled,” said Meade.

That motivation leads to harder work in the gym, showing results when it matters.

“Last year to this year my strength level has gone up a lot and it really helps me in my athletic ability has gotten a lot better," said Prestonsburg Sophomore Wrestler, Barrett Hyden

For Hyden, the benefits are greater than just the ones on the mat, correcting symptoms of Cerebral Palsy

"I was having trouble walking I could barely run but he’s really helped me. I can run as much as I want now I do a lot more things I couldn’t when I was younger.￼

Hayes who owns a bigger gym in Prestonsburg said due to the capacity guidelines he needs to stay closed to the general public so he can focus on his classes. He used the stimulus money and unemployment money to outfit his garage to continue to comply and help with student-athletes.

