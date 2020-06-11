Advertisement

Louisa native Chandler Shepherd waiting, working for MLB return

Shepherd earned his Major League debut in 2019 with the Baltimore Orioles.
By Willie Hope
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - He made his Major League debut in 2019 with the Baltimore Orioles. But now Louisa native Chandler Shepherd’s career is on hold due to COVID-19 and no deal between the MLB and Players Association on when to return.

“So once we left, you know we came home from spring training. It was a couple weeks that went by, it was basically like ok well I gotta find something to do," Shepherd said.

With COVID-19 halting baseball and sports in general, Shepher had to turn to other fields to make money.

“I’m getting into some construction business a little bit," Shepherd said. "Just trying to stay busy, have some money coming in.”

All the while, Shepherd’s still doing what he can to stay ready for the possibility of an MLB season.

“Right now, the challenge is just being able to find buildings or finding anywhere to workout and train at while this is going on," Shepherd continued.

As the NBA, NHL and NASCAR all have plans in place or have returned already, Shepherd’s wait continues with no one in the majors seeing eye to eye. However, Shepherd isn’t focused on that.

“I feel like if I sit around every day and stress out about it and start worrying, you know I just feel like that doesn’t stop anything for me,” Shepherd said. “So I’m just trying to relax and then trying to take a positive out of it that I spend time with my family and stuff like that.”

The 2011 Lawrence County graduate had five appearances in 2019, including three starts. His Major League debut came against the New York Yankees on August 13, 2019. He started his first game more than a month later on September 17 against the Toronto Bluejays. Shepherd went four innings with four strikeouts and gave up three earned runs.

