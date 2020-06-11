Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY

Louisville police chief must now approve tear gas use

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police are changing a policy on using tear gas after complaints about its use to disperse crowds during recent protests. The department’s interim police chief, Robert Schroeder, says the use of tear gas must now be approved by the police chief or his designee. Schroeder apologized to peaceful protesters who were exposed to tear gas. Schroeder and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer say tensions were rising after protests started in Louisville on May 28. The mayor installed a curfew and asked for help from the National Guard.

AMERICA PROTESTS-YOUNG VOTERS

Young people turned out to protest. Now, will they vote?

CHICAGO (AP) — Younger adults have led demonstrations and filled streets on a scale not seen since the 1960s to protest for racial justice after the death of George Floyd, but whether that energy translates to increased turnout in November is another question. Younger voters could make the difference as Joe Biden seeks to make Donald Trump a one-term president, with control of the Senate and hundreds of local races also at stake. But people under 30 have historically voted at much lower rates than older people. And while young voter turnout spiked in 2018, this year presents new challenges with the coronavirus pandemic.

KENTUCKY SCHOOL BOARD-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit by ex-school board members to regain seats dismissed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former members of the Kentucky Board of Education, who felt they weren’t given due process when they were fired by Gov. Andy Beshear before their term ended. Judge Greg Van Tatenhove ruled Wednesday that Beshear’s action weren’t illegal because the board members don’t have a right to the appointed seats. Beshear delivered on a campaign promise to teachers when he overhauled the board by disbanding it on his first day in office. On Wednesday, Beshear said the issue was behind the administration. The attorney for the former members said they may appeal.

ALUMINUM MILL-KENTUCKY

Aluminum company reaches settlement with former CEO

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia has settled a lawsuit filed by its founder after his ouster as CEO. As part of the settlement, Braidy Industries Inc. founder Craig Bouchard severed his ties with the company. Braidy says Bouchard stepped down from the company’s board and is no longer involved with the company in any capacity. Other terms of the settlement weren't disclosed. The company said Wednesday that it’s closer “than ever before” to finalizing financing for the planned mill in northeastern Kentucky, but didn’t offer immediate specifics.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MAMMOTH CAVE

Mammoth Cave reopens 1 self-guided tour

CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Mammoth Cave National Park has reopened one self-guided cave tour. Park spokeswoman Molly Schroer told the Daily News that the tour in the cave’s historic section is the only one currently accessible because of social distancing guidelines put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning last week, visitors have been able to walk through more than a mile of passages in the cave’s larger chambers. Rangers are stationed at different points in the cave to answer questions from visitors. She says the park has also reopened its visitor center, gift shops and campgrounds.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEWSPAPER

Presses stopped: Kentucky newspaper switches to online only

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — A southcentral Kentucky newspaper says it has converted to online only due to steep losses in revenue caused by the coronavirus epidemic. The Glasgow Daily Times reported Tuesday’s print edition was its last. The newspaper's website said it had been publishing five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday. News will continue to be distributed on the paper’s website. Publisher Bill Hanson said in a note to subscribers that change was necessary due to the ad revenue losses combined with already burdensome print delivery costs.