Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

Breonna Taylor police report gives few details, some wrong

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An incident report released by Louisville Police on the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor is mostly blank. It has few details of the incident that spurred days of protests in the city. The report is dated March 13. It cites a police-involved death investigation and identifies Taylor as the victim. But it provides few other details, and some are incorrect. Taylor was fatally shot by narcotics detectives who had a warrant to enter her apartment. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called the released report “unacceptable" and said “it’s issues like this that erode public confidence in LMPD’s ability to do its job."

Health, education officials to discuss reopening schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky education and health officials plan to meet to discuss how to safely reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic. Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown said in a statement that the Kentucky Department for Public Health is working on protocols and will meet with the leaders at the Kentucky Department of Education on Friday to “hone the guidance.” Officials say a timeline would be established for releasing the safety procedures, which will likely include measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing. Brown said he thinks districts can begin looking at an August start date for classes.

Workers fired after black woman denied restroom access

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A business fired two Kentucky workers and issued an apology after a black woman was denied access to a restroom. The Courier Journal reports Liquor Barn said in a statement Wednesday that it terminated the employee who turned the woman away and the general manager of the Louisville store. The company said it was “embarrassed” and “deeply regrets” the incident. The statement came following a video posted Tuesday to social media by a white construction worker, who said he and his coworker, a black woman, were with their construction crew at the store when two members of the crew were given access to the bathroom while she was not.

Audit: Nearly $100K for Kentucky jail inmates not deposited

COLUMBIA, Ky. (AP) — A state audit has revealed nearly $100,000 submitted to a Kentucky jail for inmate accounts went missing in the last fiscal year. The audit released Wednesday says the money sent to the Adair County Regional Jail between July of 2018 and last June never made it into inmate accounts. The money is often sent by family or friends of inmates for telephone time or commissary. The jailer at the facility told the Lexington Herald-Leader that he didn't take the money. The state auditor's report doesn't indicate what happened to it. The information will be referred to Kentucky State Police.

Young people turned out to protest. Now, will they vote?

CHICAGO (AP) — Younger adults have led demonstrations and filled streets on a scale not seen since the 1960s to protest for racial justice after the death of George Floyd, but whether that energy translates to increased turnout in November is another question. Younger voters could make the difference as Joe Biden seeks to make Donald Trump a one-term president, with control of the Senate and hundreds of local races also at stake. But people under 30 have historically voted at much lower rates than older people. And while young voter turnout spiked in 2018, this year presents new challenges with the coronavirus pandemic.

Belmont's Rick Byrd heads up new OVC Hall of Fame members

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Former Belmont men's basketball coach Rick Byrd heads up the Ohio Valley Conference’s newest members of the league’s Hall of Fame. Former Eastern Illinois track and field director Tom Akers and former Tennessee Tech sports information director Rob Schabert are the other members of the Hall of Fame announced Tuesday by the OVC. Byrd won 805 career games, 12th-most in NCAA Division I history. He coached Belmont for 33 of his 38 seasons and guided the Bruins from NAIA to Division I, the last seven in the OVC.