Knoxville man arrested following armed Dollar General robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a man was arrested after an armed robbery at a Dollar General Wednesday night.

Police were called to a robbery at the store at 5405 Pleasant Ridge Road. An employee told dispatch a man entered the store, pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

When officers arrived on the scene they spoke to two women, who said Eric Newbauer, 39, jumped over the counter gate and entered the office behind the registers.

According to reports, the suspect held one of the women at gunpoint and fled the scene on foot after taking the money.

Officers said a K-9 track from the Dollar General led officers to the Creek Ridge Apartments. A resident at the apartments told police she saw a man matching the description of the suspect on the property.

During Newbauer’s arrest, police said they found cash in his possession. Employees positively identified Newbauer as the suspect.

Investigators searched the area Newbauer was found and located a black backpack, a pair of jeans, the hoodie worn during the incident and a gun.

Newbauer was charged with aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

KPD said additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.