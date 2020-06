Associated Press Kentucky Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 11.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Louisville bureau is reachable at 502-583-7718. Send daybook items to Kentucky@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Kentucky and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 8:30 AM Kentucky Board of Education hold a video teleconference meeting

Weblinks: https://education.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Toni Konz Tatman, Kentucky Department of Education, toni.tatman@education.ky.gov, 1 502 564 2000 x 4602

https://mediaportal.education.ky.gov/watch-live/

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 10:30 AM Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness provides coronavirus update - Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness provides update on Louisville coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths, their impact on communities of color, testing and contact tracing and compliance by local businesses

Weblinks: https://louisvilleky.gov/, https://twitter.com/louisville

Contacts: Dave Langdon, City of Louisville, Dave.Langdon@louisvilleky.gov, 1 502 574 6528

Link: https://louisvilleky.webex.com/webappng/sites/louisvilleky/meeting/download/0629ea34dac140ce848ad61089422ab5?siteurl=louisvilleky&MTID=m9687cb138150ac0cab283028a5d8ae24 Meeting access code (if needed): 160 901 3607

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 11:00 AM EPA announce Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund Grants for Kentucky - Environmental Protection Agency Region 4 Administrator Mary Walker hosts press briefing call to announce supplemental funding for two Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund Grants being awarded in Kentucky with Kentucky Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman

Weblinks: http://www.epa.gov, https://twitter.com/EPA

Contacts: EPA press, press@epa.gov, 1 202 564 4355

Please email region4press@epa.gov to confirm your participation and receive dial-in details.

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 4:00 PM Kentucky Gov. Beshear provides update on coronavirus and events in Louisville - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provides update on the state response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and events in Louisville

Location: State Capitol Building, 700 Capital Ave, Frankfort, KY

Weblinks: http://kentucky.gov/, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: Crystal Staley, Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Secretary's Office, 1 502 696 5659

To further limit the possible spread of COVID-19 and bolster social distancing efforts during news conferences, measures will be taken to allow as many reporters as safely possible. To ensure CDC guidelines are met, please RSVP to Crystal.Staley@ky.gov and Sebastian.Kitchen@ky.gov by 1 p.m. today and noon the remainder of the week. Please limit to one reporter per outlet, and there is limited capacity due to the need for social distancing. Our goal is to accommodate as many reporters as possible.

--------------------

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 12 YUM! Brands Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.yum.com/investors, https://twitter.com/yumbrands

Contacts: Donny Lau, Yum! Brands Investor Relations, yum.investor@yum.com, 1 888 298 6986