Advertisement

‘Jungle’ Jack Hanna to retire from Columbus Zoo after 42 years

Jack Hanna carries a cloud leopard as he arrives at Safe Kids Day at Smashbox Studios on Sunday, April 24, 2016, in Culver City, Calif (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jack Hanna carries a cloud leopard as he arrives at Safe Kids Day at Smashbox Studios on Sunday, April 24, 2016, in Culver City, Calif (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Associated Press)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - The man who taught television viewers about wild animals for decades is getting ready to retire.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Wednesday that “Jungle” Jack Hanna will retire after working 42 years at the central Ohio attraction. He will keep his current title of director emeritus.

“As I approach my mid-70s with more than four decades at the Columbus Zoo, I believe it is time to wind down and officially step back," Hanna said. "Together with many friends and partners, we’ve come a long way to make the world a better place for people and wildlife!”

The 73-year-old was named zoo director in 1978, but he became best known for his television programs and appearances on popular talk shows with wild animals.

“Out of respect for the many people whose lives the Hannas have touched, this news is being shared now to give the community ample time in the coming months to celebrate and thank Jack and (his wife) Suzi,” the zoo said in a Facebook post. “Jack’s career and leadership transformed the zoo and set it on the course to be what it is today.”

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium grew significantly during Hanna’s tenure. It now has more than 10,000 animals representing more than 600 species.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Watch: Gov. Beshear holds news conference with Thursday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Regional

$500,000 of federal funding awarded for projects in Southwest Virginia

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Appalachian Regional Commission announced two grants on Thursday, totaling $500,000.

Forecast

Comfortable temperatures continue, plenty of sunshine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
The sunshine has returned and it’ll stick around heading into the next several days!

Eastern Kentucky News

Human skull found in Johnson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Grant County Sheriff's Office K9 team conducted a search of the area.

Latest News

National

Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

Updated: 2 hours ago
The band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, made the announcement Thursday on their social media.

Eastern Kentucky News

Have you received your absentee ballot? Deadline to request one is approaching

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 15th.

State

Ky. lawmakers working on plans to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Across the nation, we’ve seen Confederate statues and monuments come down. That has led to renewed scrutiny on the statute of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, that sits in Kentucky’s Capitol Rotunda.

Crime

Knoxville man arrested following armed Dollar General robbery

Updated: 5 hours ago
Knoxville police said a man was arrested after an armed robbery at a Dollar General Wednesday night.

National

Final tests of some COVID-19 vaccines to start next month

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus, its manufacturer announced Thursday — a long-awaited step in the global vaccine race.

Regional

Three arrested after narcotics search warrant executed in Claiborne County

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed June 8 in Tazewell.