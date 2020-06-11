Advertisement

J.R. VanHoose honors late great uncle with WWII memorabilia

By Camille Gear
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A state champion, a Mr. Basketball and a D1 athlete.

“It’s something that I’ve always done,” said Johnson Central history teacher, J.R. VanHoose.

These are all words to describe him, however, there is something else that he loves.

“Things that I enjoy, Civil War, World War II, and basketball,” added VanHoose. “That is my passion I think when kids feel that you’re passionate about something they tried to be a little bit more interested in that.”

Not only is history one of his passions, but he also teaches it, most recently teaching AP US History.

“You know history just became something natural. It wasn’t something that I sought out. It wasn’t something that I tried to make my journey it just kind of happened for me and I’m pretty glad it did,” added VanHoose.

His most recent history venture includes honoring his great uncle, on the 75th anniversary of his death in the Battle of Okinawa.

“I wanted to really do something special for my family it was just going to be an article about his life and his sacrifice it really turned into a lot more,” said VanHoose.

His plan was to give his great aunt a piece of history, an old uniform with his great uncle’s medals.

“I still have some great aunts and uncles that are living. They could petition to get replacement metals. It went from I just want to write an article to honor my family to I wanna make it this big glorious production,” added Vanhoose.

“Let’s face it people who fought in World War II or died 75 years ago if their families are not alive people tend to forget about them so it was bringing attention to that event.”

He had one goal in mind, to keep memories of fallen soldiers alive.

