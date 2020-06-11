Have you received your absentee ballot? Deadline to request one is approaching

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

The June 23rd primary election is quickly approaching.

As county clerk’s offices sort through ballots, the June 15th deadline to request an absentee ballot nears.

Wayne Napier, Perry County Clerk, says some are wondering where and when they will receive their ballot.

“As of this morning, we had like 2,700 people between online and call-ins who want an absentee," said Napier. “One reason they haven’t received them some of our materials have been going to other counties so we have to wait for them to get sent back to us.”

Napier says that people should expect to see their ballots in the mailbox soon.

"They should be getting them any time actually they should have already started getting them.'

Michael Adams, Secretary of State, says you can always call the clerks office to locate your ballot.

“If someone used togovoteky.org they can actually track the status of the ballot on that website. You can track your ballot the same way you track a FedEx or UPS package,” said Adams. “The sooner we get it back the sooner it will be counted and the sooner will have results for everybody.”

County clerks have until June 30th a week after the election to report vote totals to the Secretary of State.

“I’m thinking it’ll probably take that long because you have to match the signature and there’s just a lot to it," said Napier.

Adams says nearly 600,000 Kentuckians have successfully requested an absentee ballot.

