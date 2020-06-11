Eagle’s Landing Campground closed for summer season

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The sounds of nature echoed throughout an empty Eagle’s Landing Campground.

“It’s really sad, we took great pride in Eagle’s Landing since we’ve been here and you know we’ve never faced the situation such as this pandemic, COVID-19," said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

With layoffs and a limited budget, the campground had to close.

“It was one of the hardest decisions we had to make but we do have to give up doing somethings at this current time until employment comes back to where it was," added Alexander.

Due to COVID-19, the inmate program which normally helps manage the grounds is temporarily postponed.

“The inmates are still on lockdown you know we can’t put them in harm’s way and then take it back in on all the other inmates. The inmate program was really crucial to us keeping our parks and our campgrounds looking great," said Alexander.

Looking into next year to reopen.

“We’re watching month to month to see how the income level is to see if it comes up enough to where we could look at opening it," added Alexander.

But not giving up hope for later this year.

“I’m looking at every available option to possibly open at some point in time this year but I still want to give it a few weeks to see where this pandemic is at before we put anyone in harm’s way," said Alexander.

You can camp at The Buckhorn Tailwater Campground below the dam. Reservations are recommended and you can do so by calling 1-877-444-6777.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.