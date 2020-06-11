Advertisement

Deputies: Kentucky man assaults father while high on drugs

Zachary Cotton & Kaitlyn Roaden
Zachary Cotton & Kaitlyn Roaden(Laurel County Corrections Center)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested Wednesday night on drug charges.

Deputies were sent to Old Way Road after receiving a complaint about an out of control man who was on meth and assaulting his father.

When deputies arrived, they found 20-year-old Zachary Cotton of London sitting inside a car on the driveway with 19-year-old Kaitlyn Roaden of Corbin.

Deputies said that once Cotton saw them he immediately left the car and ran away.

Deputies reported that once they caught up Cotton scuffled with them and continued yelling.

Through investigating, officers learned that Cotton struck his father numerous times and tore the side door on the home. He also broke pictures, a home phone and tore the counter-top off of the kitchen island.

Roaden was found to be in possession of hypodermic needles and straw.

Both Cotton and Roaden were determined to be under the influence and charged with public intoxication and second-degree disorderly conduct. Cotton was also charged with fourth-degree assault.

