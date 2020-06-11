Comfortable temperatures continue, plenty of sunshine

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sunshine has returned and it’ll stick around heading into the next several days!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see the clouds move out of the mountains this evening. Mostly clear skies return tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

We’ve said goodbye to the humidity and hot temperatures for a little while! Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s Friday with plenty of sunshine. Mostly clear skies continue Friday night with overnight lows dropping into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The Weekend

The comfortable temperatures continue for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s both days. There’s a good chance we won’t get into the 80s Sunday. We will see mostly sunny skies both days.

There is a stray chance for a shower on Sunday, but most of us look to remain on the dry side. Get out this weekend and enjoy the nice weather, but don’t forget to wear the sunscreen!

Extended Forecast

Heading into the new workweek, the sunshine and nice temperatures continue.

Highs remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. We could see a few scattered rain chances by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We’ll worry about that later.

Enjoy the nice weather over the next several days!

