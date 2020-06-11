Breonna Taylor police report gives few details, some wrong

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - An incident report released by Louisville Police on the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor is mostly blank.

It has few details of the incident that spurred days of protests in the city.

The report is dated March 13. It cites a police-involved death investigation and identifies Taylor as the victim. But it provides few other details, and some are incorrect.

Taylor was fatally shot by narcotics detectives who had a warrant to enter her apartment.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called the released report “unacceptable" and said “it’s issues like this that erode public confidence in LMPD’s ability to do its job."

