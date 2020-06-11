Advertisement

Beautiful stretch of weather starts today across the mountains

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 2:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Those upper 80s and low 90s we’ve seen for most of the first days of June are about to become a thing of the past for the next few days. I know a lot of you hot weather fans will be disappointed, but I personally am ok with it.

Today and Tonight

The cold front continues to move out of the area, so a few clouds and high dew points will be around for a bit today. Those humidity levels should start to come down later. Full on sunshine returns by the afternoon hours as highs only get to around 80 today. Some folks will likely stay in the upper 70s thanks to a few morning clouds.

Tonight, we’ll see clear skies and lows in the upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

This is one of the easiest forecasts I’ve put together in quite some time. For the next seven days, it’s going to be like we’re living in Southern California with our weather. Sunny skies dominate the headlines, with a few clouds sprinkled in at times.

Highs will be in the low 80s Friday and then likely stay in the 70s from Saturday through next Tuesday. We’ll start to climb upwards after that. Lows will be in the 50s during that same time frame before starting to head back upward too.

Enjoy the break from the heat. I’m sure we’ll pay for it at some point this summer.

