Advertisement

Bar owner makes social distancing screens to protect customers from COVID-19

Jimmy O’Reilly, the owner of Yer Man’s Irish Pub in New York City, puts up a plastic barrier at his bar to protect customers from COVID-19. (Source: NetTV/CNN)
Jimmy O’Reilly, the owner of Yer Man’s Irish Pub in New York City, puts up a plastic barrier at his bar to protect customers from COVID-19. (Source: NetTV/CNN)((Source: NetTV/CNN))
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (NetTV/CNN) – Restaurants and bars across the nation are desperate to increase business after months of either total closure or limited operations.

Business owners are doing everything they can to stay afloat, which includes instituting new safeguards to protect customers from the coronavirus.

For one pub owner in New York, a solution for safeguarding customers’ health was installing social distancing screens.

The front door of Yer Man’s Irish Pub in the Glendale neighborhood has been locked for months, leaving its employees jobless.

With tears in his eyes, owner Jimmy O’Reilly said it’s been torture.

"We need to open the backbone of New York and the backbone of America,” O’Reilly said. “We've worked too hard to go down. I'm not going down. I got a loan to keep going, and I know I can come back."

Yer Man’s is one of the millions of small businesses in New York City that temporarily closed due to COVID-19. According to the governor’s office, it’s projected that more than 100,000 will never open again.

Nearly three months after closing, O’Reilly still doesn’t know when he’ll reopen, and he’s losing money by the hour.

"I do $600,000 a year, maybe more,” he said. “The last three months, I probably took in $10,000."

O’Reilly said he hasn’t been given any guidance from the government.

"We need to open,” he said. “We have to open, and our officials are not giving us any timeline of when, how, anything … nothing, they’ve given us nothing – guidelines, nothing.”

After considering the many ways people could come in contact with each other inside Yer Man’s, O’Reilly redesigned his bar in an effort to make customers feel safe.

O’Reilly said Yer Man’s is ready to open safely, with the help of plastic barriers, one of the many safety precautions O’Reilly and his staff have been working on to make social distancing possible inside the bar.

"Obviously they have to come in at their own risk, but I will do my utmost best to keep it sanitary, keep it clean and keep it that they're safe," he said.

Copyright 2020 NetTV via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Southwest Virginia clinic to receive $1 million for black lung program

Updated: 3 hours ago
Stone Mountain Health Services announced that it was awarded $1,072,356 for its Black Lung Clinic Program.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Delightful conditions, lots of sunshine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We made it through another week and hopefully you can coast into a beautiful weekend.

Eastern Kentucky News

Community gathers to mourn Hazard teens killed in crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
Hazard High School Principal Happy Mobelini said kids from the high school reached out to him asking if they could put together a candlelight vigil.

Eastern Kentucky News

Wife and mother of missing Perry County man hopeful as search continues

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
I always told myself growing up I am never getting married, I am never going to have kids. That changed when I met him.

Regional

Tennessee trailer manufacturer to pay overtime violations

Updated: 8 hours ago
A New Tazewell trailer manufacturer will pay $134,799 in back wages to 408 employees to resolve overtime violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Latest News

State

People gathered at candlelight vigil in London

Updated: 9 hours ago
People gathered at the Laurel County Courthouse Thursday night for a peaceful, candlelight vigil to express their community's unity during this time.

State

Gov. Andy Beshear seeks vote to oust Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

Updated: 9 hours ago
Kentucky’s governor has asked a state commission to vote to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol’s Rotunda, a day after another statue of the Confederate president was toppled by protesters in Virginia.

Regional

Tennessee lawmakers look to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Tennessee Senate has advanced legislation that would provide nursing homes, grocery stores and other businesses sweeping protections from coronavirus lawsuits.

Regional

Deputies from Logan County, W. Va. teach community about policing

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department are working to make sure people understand their role in the community.

Eastern Kentucky News

Eagle’s Landing Campground closed for summer season

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Due to COVID-19, the inmate program which normally helps manage the grounds is temporarily postponed.

Eastern Kentucky News

Whitley County man found guilty of 2018 murder

Updated: 12 hours ago
A man arrested for murder in Williamsburg was found guilty Thursday.