A Mountain Basketball strong hold sees outdoor courts re-energized

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) -

For the past few yours the basketball courts at Ramsey Sports Park have become run down.

With age and use, they lacked the luster and looks of courts used by some of the mountain’s best basketball players.

This past summer and in the fall Project Hope Manchester Co-Founder Steve Collins was looking for a new project to undertake. With the help of Facebook, Collins and his wife, along with a few others, were directed towards spending their time, and Project Hopes money on the courts.

"They did look bad. I think even three goals were unusable,' said Collins.

This spring they rounded up as much help as they could find and set out to bring pride and respect back to the four hoop courts.

With the help of a local business owner, Collins got to work.

“I told the members of project hope if we didn’t do the CC, and black and gold I wouldn’t do it period,” said Collins adamantly.

With $800 and hard work, they resurfaced and painted the basketball court Collins black and cold with a big overlapping CC in the center.

Project Hope Manchester remodeled the outdoor basketball courts. (WYMT)

“It’s obviously not going to make the kids play any better basketball but it does look better and it is a really nice view when people driveby whether they’re from here or they’re from out of town, it’s just something nice to look at when they drive by,” said Collins.

Clay County has a rich history when it comes to basketball. Making this project mean that much more.

“That really made it good because a lot of times I’d drive down here I’ve seen previous clay county players or even the current ones playing,” said Collins.

Right now there are no rims on the backboards. After COVID19 restrictions are lifted, Collins and others will put new ones, donated by local businesses up, and the park will be ready for kids again.

In years past when someone would pass the court at night, they would see a scene right out of a movie. Cars lined up around the asphalt to illuminate the pick-up games taking place.

A lot of the kids would hang out here at night with headlights on. They would park on the court with their headlights you know trying to see the court to play. So, you know we just thought we would give them a real nice place to play," said Collins.

Soon the Clay County School District will add two new LED lights onto existing poles near the courts and pay for the electricity supplied to them. This allowing kids to play, and hopefully restoring pride to all who pass by.

