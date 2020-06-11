$500,000 of federal funding awarded for projects in Southwest Virginia

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - Two organizations in Southwest Virginia will have needed funding for some projects, thanks to federal grants.

The Appalachian Regional Commission announced two grants on Thursday, totaling $500,000.

$300,000 of that will go to the Southwest Regional Recreation Authority of Virginia for the Catalyst for Growth in Developing the Tourism Economy of the Coalfields project. The other $200,000 will go to the Wise County town of St. Paul for phase two of their renovation of the historic Lyric Theater.

The first project deals with maintenance and expansion of the trail system for hiking, mountain biking, horse riding and ATV’s in Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell and Wise counties. Phase two of the Lyric project includes renovating the lobby, constructing new bathrooms, installing new ceilings and lighting, repairs to the stage floor, constructing a shopping area, and replacing the electrical, plumbing, heating, and air conditioning systems.

