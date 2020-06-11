Advertisement

$500,000 of federal funding awarded for projects in Southwest Virginia

(KGNS)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - Two organizations in Southwest Virginia will have needed funding for some projects, thanks to federal grants.

The Appalachian Regional Commission announced two grants on Thursday, totaling $500,000.

$300,000 of that will go to the Southwest Regional Recreation Authority of Virginia for the Catalyst for Growth in Developing the Tourism Economy of the Coalfields project. The other $200,000 will go to the Wise County town of St. Paul for phase two of their renovation of the historic Lyric Theater.

The first project deals with maintenance and expansion of the trail system for hiking, mountain biking, horse riding and ATV’s in Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell and Wise counties. Phase two of the Lyric project includes renovating the lobby, constructing new bathrooms, installing new ceilings and lighting, repairs to the stage floor, constructing a shopping area, and replacing the electrical, plumbing, heating, and air conditioning systems.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Watch: Gov. Beshear holds news conference with Thursday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Forecast

Comfortable temperatures continue, plenty of sunshine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
The sunshine has returned and it’ll stick around heading into the next several days!

National

‘Jungle’ Jack Hanna to retire from Columbus Zoo after 42 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Wednesday that “Jungle” Jack Hanna will retire after working 42 years at the central Ohio attraction. He will keep his current title of director emeritus.

Eastern Kentucky News

Human skull found in Johnson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Grant County Sheriff's Office K9 team conducted a search of the area.

Latest News

National

Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

Updated: 2 hours ago
The band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, made the announcement Thursday on their social media.

Eastern Kentucky News

Have you received your absentee ballot? Deadline to request one is approaching

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 15th.

State

Ky. lawmakers working on plans to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Across the nation, we’ve seen Confederate statues and monuments come down. That has led to renewed scrutiny on the statute of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, that sits in Kentucky’s Capitol Rotunda.

Crime

Knoxville man arrested following armed Dollar General robbery

Updated: 5 hours ago
Knoxville police said a man was arrested after an armed robbery at a Dollar General Wednesday night.

National

Final tests of some COVID-19 vaccines to start next month

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus, its manufacturer announced Thursday — a long-awaited step in the global vaccine race.

Regional

Three arrested after narcotics search warrant executed in Claiborne County

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed June 8 in Tazewell.