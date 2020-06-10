UK considering tuition increase for 2020 fall semester

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) -The University of Kentucky could increase tuition for the fall semester.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the board will consider a one-percent increase for in-state students and a two-percent jump for students from out-of-state.

UK faced a major budget deficit because of the pandemic, but the increase would be the smallest tuition increase in years.

“This entire budget is really predicated by how many folks we have on campus and I’m just reading so much nationally with other institutions,” said Bryan Sunderland, a UK trustee and Former deputy chief of staff for policy and legislation to ex-Governor Matt Bevin . “Do we have a confidence level that our numbers are pretty close? Or is this just a moving target until the fall?”

According to the paper, tuition makes up about eleven-percent of UK’s budget.

