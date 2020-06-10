Advertisement

UK considering tuition increase for 2020 fall semester

(WKYT)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 2:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) -The University of Kentucky could increase tuition for the fall semester.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the board will consider a one-percent increase for in-state students and a two-percent jump for students from out-of-state.

UK faced a major budget deficit because of the pandemic, but the increase would be the smallest tuition increase in years.

“This entire budget is really predicated by how many folks we have on campus and I’m just reading so much nationally with other institutions,” said Bryan Sunderland, a UK trustee and Former deputy chief of staff for policy and legislation to ex-Governor Matt Bevin . “Do we have a confidence level that our numbers are pretty close? Or is this just a moving target until the fall?”

According to the paper, tuition makes up about eleven-percent of UK’s budget.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Two Louisville men arrested on drug charges

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Two men were arrested Tuesday on drug charges.

Eastern Kentucky News

Eastern Kentucky Superintendent becomes helper and family hero

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
While school officials juggled the end of the school year, one county superintendent was not only in charge of health and safety of her district but herself.

State

Louisville police chief must now approve tear gas use

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Louisville police are changing a policy on using tear gas after complaints about its use to disperse crowds during recent protests.

State

Lawsuit by ex-school board members to regain seats dismissed

Updated: 1 hour ago
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former members of the Kentucky Board of Education, who felt they weren’t given due process when they were fired by Gov. Andy Beshear before their term ended.

Eastern Kentucky News

Local author, illustrator writes book for children explaining COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
They wanted it to be written to the children in a simple way they could easily understand and help give them peace of mind.

Latest News

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Alyssa Sargent

Updated: 1 hours ago
Alyssa Sargent graduated from Phelps High School with a 3.9 GPA.

State

Somerset mayor writes op-ed about COVID-19 for The New York Times

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
There’s a new voice representing Kentucky in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional

Outdoor graduations are now allowed for some West Virginia Counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kanawha County Board of Education clears the way for outdoor graduations

Eastern Kentucky News

20-year-old man missing after swimming with friends

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Three friends were swimming in a Wolfe County lake when one went missing.

Regional

New treehouse domes provide a getaway at the Red River Gorge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor James
“Dome Town” at the Red River Gorge is a rental space in the forest near the Wolfe and Powell County line.

State

Lexington restaurants preparing to move to 50 percent indoor capacity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Restaurants in Kentucky are preparing for the next step in the reopening process.