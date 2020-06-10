Strong to severe storms likely this evening, cooler weather pattern returns Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day continues as strong to severe storms roll in this afternoon/evening ahead of a cold front.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A cold front is on its way to the mountains and will provide showers and thunderstorms this afternoon/evening. Most of our region is in a slight risk (2 out of 5) on the severe weather scale. Scattered storms will start to move in around 3-4 p.m. and last until about 10 p.m. tonight. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threats this evening. The hail and tornado threat are on the lower side, but there is still a small risk so keep the WYMT Weather App handy throughout the evening. After the cold front moves through tonight, we will cool off heading into your Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday we’ll see some clouds in the morning hours but we should see that sunshine return pretty quickly by the afternoon hours. Highs will be much cooler with temperatures only getting into the upper 70s to lower 80s. We’ll see those mostly clear skies Thursday night with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

Those cooler temperatures continue into the end of the week and into the weekend. Sunshine continues Friday with highs near 80° and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Your weekend forecast is looking perfect! Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s both days with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s. It’ll be a little bit cooler at night, but very comfortable throughout the day.

Right now the new work week doesn’t look too bad. Highs look to get slightly warmer. We’ll get back into the low to mid-80s with mostly sunny skies Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We could see a few stray rain chances by the new work week, but we look to remain on the dry side for now.

