Advertisement

Severe Weather Alert Day: Storms could pack a punch later

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 2:22 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An approaching cold front could cause us some issues later this afternoon and this evening, so today is a good day to stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings quickly.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start the day off mild and muggy with some sunshine peeking out from behind the clouds. Temperatures will start around 70 degrees and some locations could make a run at the upper 80s before the cold front arrives bringing the chances for storms with it.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under some sort of severe risk. Most of us are under a slight risk (2 out of 5). Damaging winds, heavy rain and hail are the main concerns, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Keep that WYMT Weather App and/or a weather radio handy today, especially after 3 p.m.

The 2 a.m. outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has most of the mountains under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather Wednesday.
The 2 a.m. outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has most of the mountains under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather Wednesday.(WYMT)

After the front moves through, scattered chances for showers and storms will continue into the evening hours before skies start to clear overnight. You’ll definitely notice a difference in temperature and how it feels outside as lows drop to around 60 and the humidity starts to decrease.

Extended Forecast

The rest of the seven day forecast after today looks fairly quiet and very nice, unless you like the heat and humidity. After a few morning clouds on Thursday, the skies will clear to sunshine by the afternoon and highs will top out in the upper 70s to around 80. It will definitely feel much better to be outside.

Sunny skies continue all the way into the middle of next week with a couple of stray rain chances here and there. Overall, the pattern will look more like early spring or late fall than one with less than two weeks until summer officially starts. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s from Friday through next Wednesday with lows in the 50s and 60s.

For you folks that are not a fan of the heat, enjoy it while it lasts. We’ll probably pay for it at some point this summer.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Heat continues Tuesday, storms likely Wednesday

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 2:16 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
While the National Weather Office in Jackson didn't make it into the upper 80s yesterday, a lot of other folks did. Today, we get even hotter.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Hot Tuesday ahead, few scattered showers return

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Hot temperatures continue tomorrow, but a cold front moves in later this week and cools us down.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Cranking up the heat: Highs near 90 the next two days

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 2:12 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Get your heat precautions ready for the next couple of days, because temperatures are going to soar.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Warm and sunny Sunday

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
We will rise into the lower to mid-80s for daytime highs. You will want to get out and enjoy the more comfortable temperatures while you can because we get even more steamy in the next two days.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Warm and sunny, stray chances possible

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 4:37 AM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
We look to be mostly on the dry side for today, but a few storms could still pop up. Highs will be in the upper 80s! It will be a hot one Saturday.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Hot and humid conditions continue for the weekend, sunshine returns

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Tonight we will start to clear out and dry out. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Weekend Forecast: Soggy at times today, drying out Saturday and Sunday

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 1:11 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Rain chances continue for a bit longer before hopefully wrapping up sometime this weekend.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Scattered showers and storms continue, more sunshine for the weekend

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Scattered showers and storms continue tonight and for your Friday.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Storm chances return today, some could be strong to severe

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 2:15 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Storm Prediction Center still has us under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather later today, so keep that WYMT Weather App or a weather radio handy, just in case.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Scattered storms return tomorrow, hot and humid conditions continue

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Scattered showers and storms return tomorrow. Some could be on the strong to severe side.