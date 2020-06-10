Severe Weather Alert Day: Storms could pack a punch later

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An approaching cold front could cause us some issues later this afternoon and this evening, so today is a good day to stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings quickly.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start the day off mild and muggy with some sunshine peeking out from behind the clouds. Temperatures will start around 70 degrees and some locations could make a run at the upper 80s before the cold front arrives bringing the chances for storms with it.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under some sort of severe risk. Most of us are under a slight risk (2 out of 5). Damaging winds, heavy rain and hail are the main concerns, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Keep that WYMT Weather App and/or a weather radio handy today, especially after 3 p.m.

The 2 a.m. outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has most of the mountains under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather Wednesday. (WYMT)

After the front moves through, scattered chances for showers and storms will continue into the evening hours before skies start to clear overnight. You’ll definitely notice a difference in temperature and how it feels outside as lows drop to around 60 and the humidity starts to decrease.

Extended Forecast

The rest of the seven day forecast after today looks fairly quiet and very nice, unless you like the heat and humidity. After a few morning clouds on Thursday, the skies will clear to sunshine by the afternoon and highs will top out in the upper 70s to around 80. It will definitely feel much better to be outside.

Sunny skies continue all the way into the middle of next week with a couple of stray rain chances here and there. Overall, the pattern will look more like early spring or late fall than one with less than two weeks until summer officially starts. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s from Friday through next Wednesday with lows in the 50s and 60s.

For you folks that are not a fan of the heat, enjoy it while it lasts. We’ll probably pay for it at some point this summer.

