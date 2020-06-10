Advertisement

SEC to conduct football media days virtually

SEC Logo
SEC Logo(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WYMT) - As expected, the 2020 SEC football media days will be held virtually.

The SEC released a statement Wednesday morning with the announcement.

This is the first time the event will be held virtually. The original 2020 SEC Football Media Days was scheduled to be held in Atlanta, July 13-16, at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.

“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in the SEC release. “We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”

The SEC did not announce dates or times for the virtual event.

