Outdoor graduations are now allowed for some West Virginia Counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

‘Socially distanced’ outdoor graduation ceremonies will be permitted this summer, Kanawha County Schools announced Wednesday.

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Ron Duerring says each principal will work with their school to decide a date for the ceremony.

Duerring says Sissonville High School, Riverside High School, and Herbert Hoover High School should be able to hold ceremonies at their school fields, while other schools in the district will need to use Laidley Field in Charleston.

The school board says each school would be required to comply with CDC guidelines and guidance from the West Virginia governor’s office including no congregating or handshaking.

“I’m glad to hear the Kanawha County Board of Education voted to allow outdoor graduations. I urge school leaders to follow the state’s guidelines for graduation ceremonies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Our graduates and their families deserve to celebrate, Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said. "Thanks to the board for helping ensure their health and safety.”

