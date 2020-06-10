Louisville police chief must now approve tear gas use

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville police are changing a policy on using tear gas after complaints about its use to disperse crowds during recent protests.

The department’s interim police chief, Robert Schroeder, says the use of tear gas must now be approved by the police chief or his designee.

Schroeder apologized to peaceful protesters who were exposed to tear gas. Schroeder and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer say tensions were rising after protests started in Louisville on May 28.

The mayor installed a curfew and asked for help from the National Guard.

