Local author, illustrator writes book for children explaining COVID-19

In hopes to give children a better understanding of COVID-19, two Eastern Kentuckians teamed up to write a book.
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - In hopes of giving children a better understanding of COVID-19, two Eastern Kentuckians teamed up to write a book.

“If you want to teach somebody in a family something or share something with a family, pick the children but in particular pick that one little child who always follows the rules," said author Hank Gevedon.

They wanted it to be written to the children in a simple way they could easily understand and help give them peace of mind.

“Those things were all geared specifically to make a young person feel empowered about their ability to help," said Gevedon.

Illustrator Kellene Turner hopes it can be used as a resource for school teachers in the fall.

“I love kids so being able to communicate with them about that and to help clarify or ease their mind about this unseen villain that we’re fighting and steps that they can take to prevent those and then to protect themselves as well as their families and loved one was really, really powerful," said Turner.

Gevedon had the overall vision of the book, and Turner brought it to life.

“I added some creepier elements to him, some skeleton hands and he had the tattered sleeves, and he’s a classy virus so you’ll see he’s got cuff links for villain virus,” said Turner.

The book, titled 'How the Littlest Hero Fought the Villain Virus Down to Zero' follows a little hero excited about the rules and wants to do good.

“In the back of the book, we added a daily vitals statistics log so they can take the temperature of people in the family," said Gevedon.

In just five weeks, the book is now in the hands of children. It was printed locally at Hinkle Printing in Corbin.

“It’s been a really smooth process so I think when you work with the right people it goes really really fast," said Turner.

The book also includes a Spanish translation on every page.

“I think we’re reaching a broader community and you know educational level that a lot of people just overlook," said Turner.

They have already sold more than 200 copies of the book. You can purchase the book here.

Gevedon says they hope to have it available on Amazon Ignite soon.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

