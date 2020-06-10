Lawsuit by ex-school board members to regain seats dismissed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former members of the Kentucky Board of Education, who felt they weren’t given due process when they were fired by Gov. Andy Beshear before their term ended.

Judge Greg Van Tatenhove ruled Wednesday that Beshear’s action weren’t illegal because the board members don’t have a right to the appointed seats.

Beshear delivered on a campaign promise to teachers when he overhauled the board by disbanding it on his first day in office.

On Wednesday, Beshear said the issue was behind the administration. The attorney for the former members said they may appeal.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.