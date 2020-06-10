Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY

Louisville police chief must now approve tear gas use

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police are changing a policy on using tear gas after complaints about its use to disperse crowds during recent protests. The department’s interim police chief, Robert Schroeder, says the use of tear gas must now be approved by the police chief or his designee. Schroeder apologized to peaceful protesters who were exposed to tear gas. Schroeder and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer say tensions were rising after protests started in Louisville on May 28. The mayor installed a curfew and asked for help from the National Guard.

ALUMINUM MILL-KENTUCKY

Aluminum company reaches settlement with former CEO

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia has settled a lawsuit filed by its founder after his ouster as CEO. As part of the settlement, Braidy Industries Inc. founder Craig Bouchard severed his ties with the company. Braidy says Bouchard stepped down from the company’s board and is no longer involved with the company in any capacity. Other terms of the settlement weren't disclosed. The company said Wednesday that it’s closer “than ever before” to finalizing financing for the planned mill in northeastern Kentucky, but didn’t offer immediate specifics.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MAMMOTH CAVE

Mammoth Cave reopens 1 self-guided tour

CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Mammoth Cave National Park has reopened one self-guided cave tour. Park spokeswoman Molly Schroer told the Daily News that the tour in the cave’s historic section is the only one currently accessible because of social distancing guidelines put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning last week, visitors have been able to walk through more than a mile of passages in the cave’s larger chambers. Rangers are stationed at different points in the cave to answer questions from visitors. She says the park has also reopened its visitor center, gift shops and campgrounds.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEWSPAPER

Presses stopped: Kentucky newspaper switches to online only

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — A southcentral Kentucky newspaper says it has converted to online only due to steep losses in revenue caused by the coronavirus epidemic. The Glasgow Daily Times reported Tuesday’s print edition was its last. The newspaper's website said it had been publishing five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday. News will continue to be distributed on the paper’s website. Publisher Bill Hanson said in a note to subscribers that change was necessary due to the ad revenue losses combined with already burdensome print delivery costs.

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY-POLICE SHOOTING

Investigators: Barbecue cook killed by National Guard rifle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A state official says a Louisville barbecue cook was fatally shot by a National Guard member. They say that happened after the cook fired his gun as law enforcement approached his eatery. David McAtee was killed May 31 amid a night of protests in downtown Louisiville. Louisville Police and National Guard soldiers were responding to a crowd gathering at the time. The secretary of the state’s executive Cabinet says investigators examined shrapnel from McAtee’s body and matched it to rifles carried by National Guard members. Brown says investigators believe McAtee fired the first shot and then officers and guard members returned fire.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-KENTUCKY-RAND-PAUL

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky: Strong words about Floyd's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul has referred to George Floyd's death as murder in a conversation with Kentucky-based activists about police abuse. Paul spoke Tuesday with the activists, who are seeking answers in the recent shooting death of a black woman by Louisville, Kentucky, police. During the nearly hourlong discussion, Paul lamented that police officers sometimes follow bad policies. And in cases of police abuse, he says the bar for firing offending officers should be low. The libertarian-leaning Kentucky lawmaker has worked in recent years with Democrats in pressing for criminal justice reform. A former Minneapolis police officer is charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death.