Kentucky News Digest

Top Stories:

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY-POLICE SHOOTING

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville barbecue cook was fatally shot by a National Guard member after the cook fired his gun as law enforcement approached on a night of protests, a state official said Tuesday.

AMERICA-PROTESTS-KENTUCKY-RAND-PAUL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Referring to George Floyd’s death as a murder, Sen. Rand Paul spoke out Tuesday against no-knock search warrants and the militarization of police departments during a conversation with activists seeking answers for the shooting death of a black woman by Louisville police.

KENTUCKY ATTORNEY GENERAL-STAFF

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Steve Pitt, a key adviser to Kentucky’s attorney general, resigned after a newspaper uncovered his role in recommending clemency for a sex offender while working for then-Gov. Matt Bevin.

In Brief:

—MISSING MIAMI STUDENTS, from Russell Springs: The two bodies recovered from Lake Cumberland have been identified as two missing Miami University international students.

—LINCOLN BIRTHPLACE, from Hodgenville: The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace in Kentucky is increasing visitor access and services this week with guidance from government health officials about the coronavirus pandemic.

—BIG SOUTH FORK REOPENINGS, from Oneida, Tenn: Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky has reopened parts of the park, coordinating with health officials during the coronavirus pandemic.

