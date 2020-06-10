Highway 15 back open following Wednesday morning crash

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Update: 8:00 p.m.

The third teen involved in the crash underwent surgery Wednesday.

He is out of surgery and is expected to survive.

Update: 2:36 p.m.

The car involved in the single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning around 5:01 a.m. was traveling in the southbound lane.

Three people were ejected from the car. Two including Gavin Fields and Hunter Gross were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jojo Cornett, a friend, remembers Fields as a person that could make you smile.

“He was a good person. You know he was always there for you. Always seem to laugh and make you laugh."

Cornett says Hunter Gross was a friend that always showed how much he cared.

"He always seemed to like check on you no matter if you were out of town or in Hazard or right beside me. “

Happy Mobelini, Principal of Hazard High School, says all three have ties to the Hazard Bulldogs.

“ Gavin graduated last year. Hunter would’ve graduated this year and John Mac was going to be a junior this coming year and two of them have passed away," said Mobelini. "This is a huge blow to the entire town and community. All the families are intertwined. “

Mobelini coached the trio so the emotions run deep.

"Just in an instant, you know you never know when you wake up what the next day is going to bring. “

The third person is receiving medical treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Update: 12:45 p.m.

Police tell WYMT the road is back open. Crews are still trying to piece together what happened and hope to release more information later. WYMT’s Madison Pergrem is covering this story and will bring you the latest details as we get them.

Update: 8:40 a.m.

One lane of Highway 15 in Perry County is back open following a single-vehicle crash near Applebee’s in Hazard.

Dispatchers tell WYMT traffic is congested and moving slowly, so drivers should expect long delays.

We are still waiting to learn what led to the crash and how serious the injuries are.

Original Story:

Dispatchers tell WYMT an overnight crash in Hazard has a major road shut down.

We’re told it happened early Wednesday near Applebee’s on Highway 15. Officials say one car was involved and at least one person has been flown from the scene with serious injuries. We’re still waiting to hear about other potential injuries.

The road between Morton Boulevard and Combs Road will be shut down until further notice. You will need to find a different route if you are heading in that direction.

We are working to find out more information.

