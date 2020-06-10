Gov. Beshear says this year’s state fair will be ‘dramatically different’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky State Fair’s proposal for opening this year has been approved.

The plan includes a host of changes to address concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“Dramatically different.” That’s the expectation the governor says we need to have when it comes to this year’s state fair.

Leaders anticipate a 50-percent reduction in attendance to comply with social distancing guidelines. Hours of operations are also being reduced to give staff and vendors enough time to thoroughly clean and sanitize.

Livestock shows are a go for now. No spectators will be allowed, but the shows will be live streamed for those not able to attend.

Because part of the Expo Center is currently being used as a field hospital, several events normally held indoors will also be moved outside.

