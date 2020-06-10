Advertisement

Former caretaker for 100-year-old WWII veteran charged with his murder

(WHSV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY/CNN) - Police in New York say a World War II veteran was attacked and killed at his house by his neighbor and former caretaker, who had been let go months earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brenda McKay, 51, is charged with murder in the second degree after the death of her neighbor, 100-year-old Gerald Early, a World War II veteran. She is accused of attacking Early at his Corning, New York, home and repeatedly hitting him in the head with a hammer.

Police say Early was found unconscious Saturday at his home by one of his caretakers. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy performed Monday determined he died of blunt-force trauma.

After a canvass of the neighborhood and interviews with Early’s family, McKay was named as a suspect. She was arrested and sent to the Steuben County Jail without bail.

Investigators say McKay used to help around Early’s home with tasks such as cleaning and writing letters. She was not a certified caretaker and did not help with any medical issues.

Early reportedly hired her in May 2019, and her employment ended in April over COVID-19 concerns. Due to Early’s age, he and his family wanted to reduce the number of people he would be exposed to during the pandemic.

Police believe McKay acted alone but could not speak on a motive.

Early served as a Merchant Marine for eight years, including during D-Day at age 24 when he was stationed about 150 miles off the beach in Normandy. After his time in the service, Early lived in Corning with his family, where he owned a laundromat and rented apartments. He didn’t retire until he was 97.

McKay is scheduled to appear in court on July 28. Police say she did not have a criminal record before this incident but was “well known” to them. Officers had 20 encounters with McKay over an approximately 20-year period regarding issues, such as verbal confrontations, with neighbors.

Copyright 2020 WENY via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Two Louisville men arrested on drug charges

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Two men were arrested Tuesday on drug charges.

Eastern Kentucky News

Eastern Kentucky Superintendent becomes helper and family hero

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
While school officials juggled the end of the school year, one county superintendent was not only in charge of health and safety of her district but herself.

State

Louisville police chief must now approve tear gas use

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Louisville police are changing a policy on using tear gas after complaints about its use to disperse crowds during recent protests.

State

Lawsuit by ex-school board members to regain seats dismissed

Updated: 1 hour ago
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former members of the Kentucky Board of Education, who felt they weren’t given due process when they were fired by Gov. Andy Beshear before their term ended.

Eastern Kentucky News

Local author, illustrator writes book for children explaining COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
They wanted it to be written to the children in a simple way they could easily understand and help give them peace of mind.

Latest News

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Alyssa Sargent

Updated: 1 hours ago
Alyssa Sargent graduated from Phelps High School with a 3.9 GPA.

State

Somerset mayor writes op-ed about COVID-19 for The New York Times

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
There’s a new voice representing Kentucky in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional

Outdoor graduations are now allowed for some West Virginia Counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kanawha County Board of Education clears the way for outdoor graduations

Eastern Kentucky News

20-year-old man missing after swimming with friends

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Three friends were swimming in a Wolfe County lake when one went missing.

Regional

New treehouse domes provide a getaway at the Red River Gorge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor James
“Dome Town” at the Red River Gorge is a rental space in the forest near the Wolfe and Powell County line.

State

Lexington restaurants preparing to move to 50 percent indoor capacity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Restaurants in Kentucky are preparing for the next step in the reopening process.