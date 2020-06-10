Update: Missing child found safe in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

2 p.m. Update 6-10-2020

Police tell WYMT Ayrabella Strunk was found safe around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Original Story

Police in Laurel County are searching for a missing child and they are asking for your help.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office tell WYMT Ayrabella Strunk, 3, was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Lynn Acres Road near London.

Deputies believe she may be with her father and an unknown woman in a Buick Rendezvous SUV.

Anyone who might know where Ayrabella could be is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

