Update: Missing child found safe in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -
2 p.m. Update 6-10-2020
Police tell WYMT Ayrabella Strunk was found safe around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Original Story
Police in Laurel County are searching for a missing child and they are asking for your help.
Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office tell WYMT Ayrabella Strunk, 3, was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Lynn Acres Road near London.
Deputies believe she may be with her father and an unknown woman in a Buick Rendezvous SUV.
Anyone who might know where Ayrabella could be is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
