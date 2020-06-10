Advertisement

Cumberland Gap National Park rangers searching for vehicle break-in suspects

Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) -

As Cumberland Gap National Historic Park is reopening, park rangers are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins in the park.

“Most of the time in the park you’re completely safe you have nothing to worry about. However we just want people to be smart when they visit the park. Certainly our trial heads are places we patrol on a regular basis however we can’t be everywhere at the same time and we’re not always where we need to be when something goes wrong," said Chief Ranger Josh Clemons.

Over the last few weeks, at least six vehicles were broken into including Shelia Durham's daughter's car on Memorial Day weekend.

“Smashed the window of my daughters car and grabbed their purses and it happened probably in about three seconds," said Durham.

Two other vehicles in the parking lot also had their windows smashed.

Park rangers do have several suspects and have a plate number and vehicle description, but the car tags have been frequently changed.

“Two Caucasian females additionally there was another break-in in the local area that involved two Caucasian females and an African American male," said Clemons.

ID's, bank cards and check books have all been taken and cashed at local banks.

“The checks that they’ve wrote they’ve probably added up to be about $10,000," said Durham.

Supervisory Park Ranger Carol Borneman told WYMT their post on Facebook as grabbed the public’s attention.

“We’ve already had over a thousand shares. People want those vandals those burglars to be caught," said Borneman.

Rangers are also warning people to keep your car locked, and valuable items hidden or left at home.

“If you don’t need to bring your wallet if you’re a local don’t bring it. If you need to bring something hide it," said Borneman.

If you have information you can call the rangers at 606-246-1080 or call Middlesboro dispatch at 606-248-3636. You can remain anonymous.

