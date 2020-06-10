Advertisement

20-year-old man missing after swimming with friends

His group tried to cross Wolfe Lake when he went missing
By Will Puckett
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) -

Officials with the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team are searching Wolfe Lake in Campton looking for 20-year-old James Lovelace.

Lovelace and two friends were swimming in the lake around noon Monday when they tried to cross the from one bank to the other. Officials say when two of the boys made it to the rock ledge they looked back and Lovelace was nowhere to be found.

“Devastating, we just want our boy home, found,” said Mildred Lovelace, the grandmother of James Lovelace.

Officials say the deepest point in the lake is creating difficulties in the search.

“It’s a surprisingly challenging environment we went in the water with our own diver and Morgan County’s diver Monday night and immediately found temperatures as low as 40 degrees,” said Jim Cuppy, the Information Officer on this operation.

Crews from as far as Grayson County came in to help in the search.

Mid-day Wednesday crews were putting boats in the water hoping to spread out and expand their search area.

“We will also treat this as a search we will have teams in the woods today and we will be searching the shoreline on both sides of the lake and the general area looking for any clues that would support a drowning case or any sign that the young man may have exited the lake,” said Cuppy.

Lovelace’s grandmother, stepmother, and father said he loved the outdoors. Officials added that there is no reason to believe health or his swimming ability played a factor in his disappearance.

“There’s no history that shows any relevant health issues. A fit young man of his 20s as were his friends who were with him,” said Cuppy.

The family asks if anyone knows what may have happened or if Lovelace is anywhere to let them know.

“Horrible not knowing where he’s at, knowing he may be in that water, if he’s in the woods, hurt, can’t get no help,” said Mildred Lovelace.

Officials have the parking at the lake closed off to the public while the search continues.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

