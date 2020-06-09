West Virginia Primary underway Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WSAZ) - The delayed West Virginia primary is underway and it is expected to look different.

Polls opened up at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

Voters will be required to social distance while they stand in line to cast their ballots.

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner says those voting in person "should consider" wearing a mask. Officials say poll workers will have gloves, masks and face shields.

Warner says nearly 16 percent of registered voters have cast absentee ballots, totaling nearly 200,000 people.

The large number of absentee ballots could mean fewer in person voters, but lines may still appear long because of 6-foot social distancing guidelines.

Because fewer people are expected at the polls, some polling places have been consolidated.

Click here to see if your polling place has been changed.

The primary was moved from May 12 to June 9 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

