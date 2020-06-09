Advertisement

UK grad, now Louisville professor talks about racial issues & recent protests

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As protests continue, one University of Kentucky graduate and current University of Louisville professor is weighing in on the movement.

Dr. Ricky L. Jones explains what he thinks will be the end result of marching and why recent cases of alleged police brutality are capturing the interest of people across the globe.

“You know attending daily marches seems to be a fad for a lot of folk from politicians to football coaches to higher ed administrators, again I’m very interested to see where these people are in the next couple of months,” said Dr. Jones.

Dr. Jones is the professor and chair of African American studies at U of L. He says what we are seeing and hearing in the streets now is similar to what he’s been teaching for 24 years, the black experience in America.

“I’m happy people are here, I’m hoping they’ll take time to educate themselves,” said Dr. Jones.

Dr. Jones feels we are in a history-making moment.

“What America is very good at is doing things for a moment and then once the news cycle shifts they move on, so I’m wondering how much talk there is going to be about black oppression white supremacy in America in the next month on two. If Americans will quickly forget about a global pandemic that’s wiping out lives all over the planet then go back to business, as usual, you better be sure they will forget about black people next season,” said Dr. Jones.

We asked the professor why we are seeing this huge movement against police brutality on African Americans when similar instances that were caught on camera didn’t spark a match.

“I do not have the answer for it some people think it’s the convergence of what’s happened in this triumvirates of killings with Ahmad Aubrey Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and you combine that with COVID-19 that has the country on its heels anyway but you’re right we’ve seen black people killed on camera repeatedly,” said Dr. Jones.

Dr. Jones believes the marches won’t last longer than two weeks and says marching is beneficial but it can’t stand alone.

“So where do we go from here, we better on every level better educate ourselves on what we are dealing with in every realm that we are dealing with it and then work all those individual realms to deal with those problems,” said Dr. Jones.

Lexington has had eleven consecutive days of protests.

